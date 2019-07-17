Murphy Capital Management Cut By $828,579 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Pentair LTD (PNR) Sentiment Is 1.16

Pentair LTD (PNR) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 182 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 157 sold and decreased holdings in Pentair LTD. The investment professionals in our database now own: 135.99 million shares, down from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pentair LTD in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 133 Increased: 115 New Position: 67.

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 6.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 5,961 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Murphy Capital Management Inc holds 90,108 shares with $12.60M value, down from 96,069 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $351.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 9.97 million shares traded or 39.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C reported 23,186 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 2.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wright Ser holds 5,226 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated accumulated 0.76% or 64,867 shares. The Wisconsin-based Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Inc Wi has invested 2.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company has invested 0.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.86% or 5.70M shares. Mairs And Pwr invested in 3.52% or 2.08M shares. 147,631 are owned by Capwealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. Family Cap holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 39,793 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 3,948 shares. Stone Run Capital Limited Co invested 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Geode Capital Mgmt Lc reported 35.84 million shares. Cim Ltd Liability Corp has 2,785 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Qv Investors has 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,600 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,000 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15600 target in Thursday, May 16 report.

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) stake by 16,487 shares to 150,566 valued at $17.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF) stake by 13,598 shares and now owns 480,176 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLP) was raised too.

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.62 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Water and Electrical. It has a 22.87 P/E ratio. The Water segment designs, makes, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications.

The stock increased 1.16% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 1.42M shares traded. Pentair plc (PNR) has declined 18.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 02/04/2018 – REG-PENTAIR ACHIEVES ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR–SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PRIOR AUTHORIZATION UNDER WHICH $450 MLN REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR SHARE REPURCHASES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRIAN CONFIRMS ~8.8% NVENT STAKE FOLLOWING SPINOFF FROM PENTAIR; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 14/03/2018 – PENTAIR OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent FY18 Sales of Approximately $2.2B; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees Base Adjusted EPS Growth of 8-10% Per Yr; 03/04/2018 – Pentair Details Executive Appointments Following NVent Separatio; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Backs 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 7.04% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PNR’s profit will be $113.45 million for 14.58 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.49% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $422,748 activity.