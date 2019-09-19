Murphy Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Salesforce Com Com (CRM); Nike (NKE) Stake Has Raised by Abner Herrman & Brock Llc

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 5,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 25,933 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93 million, up from 20,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $153.52. About 337,181 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 20,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 181,590 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.24M, up from 161,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $88.17. About 366,247 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video)

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $669.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9,503 shares to 118,246 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Av Ut Ser (DIA) by 1,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,621 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

