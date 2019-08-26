Murphy Capital Management Boosted Its Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Stake by $1.23 Million; Bp Wealth Management Upped Interpublic Group (IPG) Holding

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 20,754 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 12,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $154.62. About 6.72M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Interpublic Group (IPG) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 14,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 626,702 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17M, up from 612,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Interpublic Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 1.18 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 24/04/2018 – Interpublic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 22/03/2018 – Getty Images Transforms Iconic Watermark Into Support for Global Water Issues on World Water Day; 11/04/2018 – Hotwire Names Three New Agency Partners to its Roster; 29/03/2018 – IPG NAMES MICHAEL KOZIOL GLOBAL CEO; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES – MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION SEES MICHAEL KOZIOL NAMED GLOBAL CEO OF HUGE (NOT FOR ENTIRE CO) AS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards; 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Prog; 04/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – Rogers & Cowan/FRUKT Named Heineken USA AOR For Product Placement, Entertainment PR And Integration Partnerships

More notable recent The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IPG Merges Two Award-Winning Brand and Technology PR Agencies – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Interpublic Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release NYSE:IPG – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Interpublic Announces First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:IPG – GlobeNewswire” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Interpublic Increases Common Stock Dividend by 12% NYSE:IPG – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IPG Names Pete Stein Global CEO of Huge – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $399,976 activity. $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) was bought by GREENIAUS H JOHN.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 235,554 shares to 68,356 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acacia Communications by 9,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,410 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Commercial Bank owns 2,525 shares. Principal Grp accumulated 582,331 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 877,508 shares. Dean Invest Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Churchill Corp, California-based fund reported 347,697 shares. Grp One Trading LP owns 0% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 1,294 shares. Bp Public Limited Company owns 94,000 shares. Advisory Services Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Earnest Ltd Llc holds 0% or 193 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has invested 0.02% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 79,874 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors holds 29,814 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Company Incorporated has invested 0% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). New York-based Fenimore Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce: Serial Acquirer On The Move – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Calm Before Storm? Powell Friday Speech Awaited After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Tech Stock News: Earnings From VMware, Salesforce, and Intuit – Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 3,642 shares to 32,618 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola (NYSE:KO) by 7,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,941 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp invested 0.6% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sky Grp invested 0.22% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.53% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Verition Fund Lc accumulated 1,359 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Partner Fund LP holds 0.72% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 205,398 shares. Valinor Management LP reported 3.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Liability Com has 0.77% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tcw Grp Inc has invested 2.5% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Allen Management Ltd has 25,300 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp has 11,001 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Coatue Management Ltd Llc accumulated 1.92 million shares or 3.36% of the stock. Field Main Bancorporation reported 1.26% stake. California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) has invested 0.33% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Old Financial Bank In holds 78,712 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio.