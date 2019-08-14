Multi Color (LABL) Valuation Were Volatile While Eaton Vance Management Lowered Holding by $3.72 Million; As Umb Financial (UMBF) Stock Declined, Champlain Investment Partners Has Lifted Holding by $5.69 Million

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Multi Color Corp (LABL) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 75,959 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 186,285 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29M, down from 262,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Multi Color Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.59 million shares traded or 518.89% up from the average. Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LABL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Multi-Color Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LABL); 22/03/2018 Multi-Color Corp. Appoints Roland Lienau to the Board; 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Multi-Color; 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color 4Q Rev $449.7M; 29/05/2018 – MULTI-COLOR 4Q NET REV. $449.7M, EST. $431.7M

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Umb Financial Corporation (UMBF) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 88,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.32 million, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Umb Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $62.88. About 100,541 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Net $56.8M; 16/03/2018 Marquette Transportation Finance Renewed as ATA Featured Product Provider; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non-Executive Independent Director; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Income from Continuing Operations of $57.5 Million or $1.15 per diluted share; 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in UMB Financial; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 22/04/2018 – DJ UMB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMBF); 26/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP UMBF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $46,987 activity.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 316,690 shares to 253,805 shares, valued at $20.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 623,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,950 shares, and cut its stake in Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 59 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 41.95 million shares or 3.55% less from 43.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James And Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.43% or 207,406 shares. Missouri-based Retail Bank has invested 0.03% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Champlain Invest Partners Limited Liability invested in 0.84% or 1.50M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.05% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 14 shares. Counselors Incorporated accumulated 49,569 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) or 23,180 shares. Atwood Palmer Inc has 6,894 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo has 5.58M shares for 10.9% of their portfolio. 28,198 were reported by Prudential. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 300 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.22 million shares. 380,153 were accumulated by Btim. Synovus Financial has 59 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold LABL shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 13.68 million shares or 2.69% less from 14.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 5,558 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL). Millennium Management Limited Liability Company invested in 77,892 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr has invested 0% in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 5,292 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential has 0.01% invested in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) for 80,033 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.06% in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL). Blair William Il has 4,651 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 513,267 shares stake. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 864,386 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt reported 157,054 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.03% invested in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) for 1.28 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 6,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0% invested in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) for 15,400 shares. Hsbc Pcl has 0% invested in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) for 4,397 shares.

