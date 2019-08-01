Multi Color (LABL) Share Value Were Volatile While New South Capital Management Has Raised Its Position; Oak Hill Advisors LP Holding in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Trimmed by $5.29 Million

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Multi Color Corp (LABL) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 82,129 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 484,059 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.15M, up from 401,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Multi Color Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.59 million shares traded or 568.82% up from the average. Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LABL News: 29/05/2018 – MULTI-COLOR 4Q NET REV. $449.7M, EST. $431.7M; 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color 4Q Rev $449.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Multi-Color Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LABL); 22/03/2018 Multi-Color Corp. Appoints Roland Lienau to the Board; 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Multi-Color

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $709.38 million market cap company. It closed at $4.8 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31 billion and $63.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.07M were reported by Eaton Vance Management. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Lc has 0.1% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 383,840 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld owns 626,509 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10,714 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). First Hawaiian State Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 3.61M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 1,825 shares. Doliver Advsrs LP invested in 20,708 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc invested in 0% or 11,774 shares. Guggenheim Limited accumulated 86,340 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Tru accumulated 14,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 117,080 shares. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 2.08 million shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Llc stated it has 18,744 shares.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 79,917 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $129.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 26,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 849,777 shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.