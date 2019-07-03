Multi Color (LABL) Position Held by California Public Employees Retirement System; Alpinvest Partners Bv Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased by $3.42 Million

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Multi Color Corp (LABL) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 8,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,285 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 22,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Multi Color Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.59 million shares traded or 648.23% up from the average. Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) has declined 21.80% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LABL News: 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Multi-Color; 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Multi-Color Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LABL); 29/05/2018 – MULTI-COLOR 4Q NET REV. $449.7M, EST. $431.7M; 22/03/2018 Multi-Color Corp. Appoints Roland Lienau to the Board; 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color 4Q Rev $449.7M

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater holds 4.46% or 173,387 shares. Qv Investors accumulated 135,019 shares. First Washington has invested 5.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bancorporation Of Hawaii reported 238,006 shares. The New York-based Wafra Incorporated has invested 2.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv reported 134,523 shares. Barbara Oil Communications holds 1.4% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Baillie Gifford And has invested 0.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il stated it has 955,971 shares or 4% of all its holdings. Primecap Mgmt Company Ca invested 3.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cibc World Markets Inc reported 0.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 1.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Permanens LP has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Norris Perne And French Llp Mi holds 4.72% or 303,841 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 1.94% or 2.02M shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76B and $73.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 36,273 shares to 92,929 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc by 243,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 26,237 shares to 84,818 shares, valued at $26.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe S Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 17,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81M shares, and cut its stake in Mfa Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA).