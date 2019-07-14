Multi-Color Corporation (LABL)’s Financial Results Comparing With TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Multi-Color Corporation 48 0.00 N/A 3.39 14.71 TransUnion 66 5.88 N/A 1.41 45.71

In table 1 we can see Multi-Color Corporation and TransUnion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TransUnion appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Multi-Color Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Multi-Color Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than TransUnion, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Multi-Color Corporation and TransUnion’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Multi-Color Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 2.7% TransUnion 0.00% 14.5% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

Multi-Color Corporation’s 1.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TransUnion is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

Multi-Color Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, TransUnion which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Multi-Color Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TransUnion.

Analyst Ratings

Multi-Color Corporation and TransUnion Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Multi-Color Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 TransUnion 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively TransUnion has an average price target of $78, with potential upside of 3.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.6% of Multi-Color Corporation shares and 0% of TransUnion shares. About 19.62% of Multi-Color Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, TransUnion has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Multi-Color Corporation -0.3% 0% 12.78% 9.56% -21.8% 42.06% TransUnion -2.84% -8.66% -0.37% -3.34% -7.2% 13.06%

For the past year Multi-Color Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than TransUnion.

Summary

TransUnion beats Multi-Color Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; shrink sleeve labels; cut and stack glue-applied labels comprising peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films; and promotional products, such as scratch-off coupons, static-clings, and tags. It also provides graphic and pre-press services; and various print methods consisting of flexographic, lithographic, rotogravure, letterpress, and digital services. The company serves producers of home and personal care, wine and spirit, food and beverage, healthcare, and specialty consumer products primarily in North, Central, and South America, as well as Europe, China, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Multi-Color Corporation was founded in 1916 and is based in Batavia, Ohio.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.