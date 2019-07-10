Multi-Color Corporation (LABL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)

Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) and Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Multi-Color Corporation 48 0.60 N/A 3.39 14.71 Atento S.A. 4 0.10 N/A 0.25 13.08

Table 1 highlights Multi-Color Corporation and Atento S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Atento S.A. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Multi-Color Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Multi-Color Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Atento S.A., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Multi-Color Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 2.7% Atento S.A. 0.00% 5.6% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Multi-Color Corporation has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Atento S.A. has a 0.61 beta and it is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Multi-Color Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Atento S.A. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Multi-Color Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Atento S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Multi-Color Corporation and Atento S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Multi-Color Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Atento S.A. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Atento S.A. is $6.5, which is potential 166.39% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.6% of Multi-Color Corporation shares and 92.9% of Atento S.A. shares. Multi-Color Corporation’s share held by insiders are 19.62%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.76% of Atento S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Multi-Color Corporation -0.3% 0% 12.78% 9.56% -21.8% 42.06% Atento S.A. -7.1% -10.9% -17.22% -44.67% -53.94% -18.45%

For the past year Multi-Color Corporation has 42.06% stronger performance while Atento S.A. has -18.45% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Multi-Color Corporation beats Atento S.A.

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; shrink sleeve labels; cut and stack glue-applied labels comprising peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films; and promotional products, such as scratch-off coupons, static-clings, and tags. It also provides graphic and pre-press services; and various print methods consisting of flexographic, lithographic, rotogravure, letterpress, and digital services. The company serves producers of home and personal care, wine and spirit, food and beverage, healthcare, and specialty consumer products primarily in North, Central, and South America, as well as Europe, China, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Multi-Color Corporation was founded in 1916 and is based in Batavia, Ohio.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.