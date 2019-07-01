Multi-Color Corporation (LABL) and Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) and Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Multi-Color Corporation 47 0.60 N/A 3.39 14.71 Rollins Inc. 39 6.45 N/A 0.70 52.03

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Multi-Color Corporation and Rollins Inc. Rollins Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Multi-Color Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Multi-Color Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Multi-Color Corporation and Rollins Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Multi-Color Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 2.7% Rollins Inc. 0.00% 31.8% 19.8%

Volatility and Risk

Multi-Color Corporation has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Rollins Inc. has a 0.45 beta which is 55.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Multi-Color Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Rollins Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Multi-Color Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rollins Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Multi-Color Corporation and Rollins Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Multi-Color Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Rollins Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

On the other hand, Rollins Inc.’s potential upside is 0.72% and its consensus target price is $36.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Multi-Color Corporation and Rollins Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.6% and 41.8%. Insiders held roughly 19.62% of Multi-Color Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of Rollins Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Multi-Color Corporation -0.3% 0% 12.78% 9.56% -21.8% 42.06% Rollins Inc. -1.12% -15.65% -7.75% -11.23% 8.58% 0.61%

For the past year Multi-Color Corporation has stronger performance than Rollins Inc.

Summary

Multi-Color Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Rollins Inc.

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; shrink sleeve labels; cut and stack glue-applied labels comprising peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films; and promotional products, such as scratch-off coupons, static-clings, and tags. It also provides graphic and pre-press services; and various print methods consisting of flexographic, lithographic, rotogravure, letterpress, and digital services. The company serves producers of home and personal care, wine and spirit, food and beverage, healthcare, and specialty consumer products primarily in North, Central, and South America, as well as Europe, China, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Multi-Color Corporation was founded in 1916 and is based in Batavia, Ohio.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.