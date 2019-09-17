Muhlenkamp & Co Has Lowered Its Celanese Del (CE) Position by $5.29 Million; Stock Rose; Range Resources (RRC) Shareholder Investec Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Position

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 83,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 9.39M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.54 million, down from 9.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 20.59 million shares traded or 69.23% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 27/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP RRC.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc sold 49,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 49,278 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31 million, down from 98,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $124.04. About 509,526 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Extends Exclusive Acetyls R&D Technology Agreement with SWRDICI; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 37,105 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $102.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 643,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 111.54% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. Shares for $69,700 were bought by DORMAN MARGARET K on Tuesday, August 27. GRAY STEVEN D had bought 20,000 shares worth $175,390 on Thursday, May 2.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.83M for 12.31 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.