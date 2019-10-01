Muhlenkamp & Co Position in Celanese Del (CE) Has Decreased by $5.29 Million as Share Price Rose; Shareholder Clarkston Capital Partners Has Lifted Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) Holding

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 13,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 2.13M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.72M, up from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 235,186 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 26/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT MARCH AUM $114.8B; 08/03/2018 Artisan Partners Wins CAMRADATA Asset View Awards; 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 11/03/2018 – CATELLA STRENGTHENS IN PACT TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD; 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 01/05/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q18 Results; 09/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT APRIL AUM $115.5B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Artisan Partners Asset Management , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APAM)

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc sold 49,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 49,278 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, down from 98,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $120.31. About 1.05 million shares traded or 17.44% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold APAM shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 46.91 million shares or 0.41% less from 47.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 31,329 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 1.61M shares. Synovus invested 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 22,830 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd reported 19,631 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Mngmt has invested 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Greatmark Invest Ptnrs Inc owns 45,825 shares. The New York-based Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Jefferies Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Aperio Grp Lc owns 30,138 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl accumulated 41,958 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Co reported 35,800 shares stake. 49,350 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 335,545 shares to 27,370 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matthews Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 33,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Pictet North America Advsrs has 0.07% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 4,190 shares. Baldwin Inv Limited Liability Co reported 12,800 shares stake. Captrust Fin Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 27 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 5,200 shares. Primecap Comm Ca has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 248,336 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 87,403 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 6,280 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc stated it has 11,802 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com reported 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Envestnet Asset owns 28,736 shares. Group Inc has 0.02% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 186,964 are held by National Pension Ser. Zacks Management invested 0.21% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.82M for 11.94 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

