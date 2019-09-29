Muhlenkamp & Co Cut Its Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Shares Rose; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shareholder Argyle Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position

Argyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 109.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc bought 16,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 30,993 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, up from 14,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $140.39. About 1.13M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc sold 20,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 29,884 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29 million, down from 50,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.84M shares traded or 26.17% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adirondack Tru Company stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cohen Klingenstein Llc invested in 0.24% or 14,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc has 0.88% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4.06M shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 4.18 million shares. Piedmont Advsr has invested 1.21% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hengehold Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 845 shares in its portfolio. 16,105 were reported by National Asset Mngmt Inc. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.78% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 596,667 shares. Baltimore accumulated 1.3% or 31,685 shares. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri has 0.46% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,410 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.24% or 192,324 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 3,706 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Nbw Limited Liability Company reported 23,300 shares. Foundry Prtn has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Qci Asset Management Inc Ny invested in 0.01% or 591 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 14.27 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Business Services Incorporated reported 2,751 shares. Argi Inv Lc invested 0.08% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Creative Planning invested in 29,865 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation holds 0.21% or 296,448 shares. Lederer Associate Invest Counsel Ca owns 0.43% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 3,370 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.09% or 5,156 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.33% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 380,865 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Everence Cap Mgmt holds 0.38% or 16,824 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Lc accumulated 0.09% or 54,447 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 208,575 shares. Gabelli Inv Advisers Inc has invested 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cwm holds 1,463 shares. Foster & Motley Incorporated invested in 10,053 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.