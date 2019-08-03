Mufg Americas Holdings Trimmed Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $3.02 Million; Stock Value Rose; Timessquare Capital Management Increased Entegris (ENTG) Stake

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 40,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 164,707 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24 million, down from 205,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.16M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Starbucks/Nestlé: complex brew; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces Partnership with Malala Fund in a Global Commitment to Advance Education and Economic Opportunities for; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CFO SCOTT MAW SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Johnson was praised for his swift response, which included flying to meet the two men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 09/05/2018 – Starbucks: Could It Get Even More Aggressive in China? — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Kevin Johnson and Men Involved in Incident at the Philadelphia Starbucks Discussing Issue

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Entegris Inc. (ENTG) by 32.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 799,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 3.23M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.36 million, up from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 573,112 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $26.98 million activity. $3.50M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by Varma Vivek C on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Ltd owns 213,984 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 5.35 million shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,576 shares. Eastern Comml Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Ltd accumulated 611,210 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 13,499 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.31% or 350,500 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank And Tru stated it has 159,733 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 7,981 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,674 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Inc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Assetmark reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, First Bank has 0.28% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability reported 235 shares stake. Hartford Invest has invested 0.39% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12,095 shares to 87,897 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.11 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 21,707 shares. Needham Invest Mgmt Lc reported 5.53% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Lord Abbett Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.50 million shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 751,385 shares. Nwq Inv Mngmt Communications Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.68% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). State Street holds 2.82M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shapiro Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 4.65 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 46,880 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 32,818 shares. Cooke Bieler Lp has 464,130 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 417,054 shares. Harber Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 3.01% or 295,933 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 117,186 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 1.69 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.