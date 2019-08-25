Mufg Americas Holdings Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Lowered as Stock Value Declined; Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Decreased Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake by $756,666 as Share Price Declined

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Eurofighter urges U.S. not use nuclear certification to “leverage” German jets bid; 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video); 24/05/2018 – BOEING WINS $416 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM US STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 28/03/2018 – BOC AVIATION LTD 2588.HK – UNIT AGREED TO PURCHASE SIX 787-9 AIRCRAFTS FROM BOEING FOR US$1.69 BLN; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX FOR $4.25B; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Acquire Leading Aerospace Parts Distributor KLX Inc. to Enhance Services Business Growth; 07/03/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE SAYS IT ASSESSES BOEING’S FIRST AIRCRAFT DELIVERY IS MORE LIKELY TO OCCUR IN LATE CALENDAR YEAR 2018

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 21,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 464,375 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.52 million, down from 485,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18 million shares traded or 38.61% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,681 were accumulated by Sigma Inv Counselors Incorporated. The New York-based Alesco Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Edgemoor Investment holds 21,583 shares. Dock Street Asset Management Inc owns 0.18% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,367 shares. Moreover, Concorde Asset Lc has 0.41% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wallace Management Incorporated holds 0.04% or 3,270 shares in its portfolio. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.77% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 1.72% or 16,000 shares. Fosun has invested 0.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Advsrs Ok holds 1.49M shares or 12.9% of its portfolio. Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas holds 366,529 shares or 3.63% of its portfolio. The New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hilltop Holdg Inc stated it has 49,799 shares. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 2,900 shares. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 1.41% stake.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iraq nears pipeline deal with BP, Eni once meant for Exxon – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New by 8,927 shares to 11,277 shares, valued at $13.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 22,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “COMAC pushes back C919 certification target – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 20,589 shares to 33,752 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.