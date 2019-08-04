Mufg Americas Holdings Stake In Citigroup (C) Was Lifted; Interocean Capital Lowered Its Position in Csx (CSX) by $7.09 Million as Share Price Declined

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 25,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 339,478 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.12 million, up from 314,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56 million shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RON RUFFINI GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES CORPORATE SALES; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 04/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Scolding at SEC Exposes GOP Backlash Over Gun Policy; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Shows Strength, Balance Across Franchise; 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net $4.6B; 13/04/2018 – CITI HELD ONTO GAINS IN WALLET SHARE IN INVESTMENT BANKING: CEO; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Operations, Technology Head Callahan to Leave Bank

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 56.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 95,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 74,699 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, down from 170,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $67.12. About 5.92M shares traded or 19.10% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16 million for 16.61 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 3,890 shares to 304,958 shares, valued at $86.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Bk N A (NYSE:WFC) by 10,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Health Care Spdr (XLV).

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing CSX (NASDAQ:CSX), The Stock That Zoomed 190% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Hit the Brakes on High-Flying CSX Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CSX Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:CSX – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wall St falls as railroads slide after CSX signals trade impact – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Capital Mgmt reported 2,262 shares stake. Holderness Investments Comm reported 0.2% stake. 300 are owned by St Johns Invest Mgmt Co Limited Company. Diversified Trust Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,839 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 149,218 shares. Skylands Cap Limited owns 36,400 shares. First Advsr Lp reported 0.13% stake. New York-based Alleghany Corporation De has invested 11.55% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) invested in 0.04% or 1,191 shares. Commerce Retail Bank holds 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 61,220 shares. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,844 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.32% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 467,185 shares. Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd reported 3,043 shares. Field & Main Bancorp stated it has 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Johnson Finance Gru holds 0% or 560 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management reported 246,987 shares stake. Moreover, Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Investec Asset Management owns 9.22M shares. New York-based Jefferies Group Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Merian (Uk) Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 3.37M shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. One Cap Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.46% or 41,616 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department has 92,331 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 8,353 shares or 0% of the stock. Minneapolis Portfolio Mgmt Gp Incorporated Ltd reported 4.03% stake. Fagan Inc holds 43,909 shares. Landscape Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 4,696 shares. Swift Run Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 57,220 shares. 210,000 were reported by Tegean Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. New York-based Element Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s consumer unit bolsters Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25,476 shares to 129,464 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,477 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 5,420 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford.