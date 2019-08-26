Mufg Americas Holdings Raised Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $527,208; Shares Declined; Cambridge Trust Company Has Upped Unilever Plc (UL) Position by $918,669

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 16,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 157,528 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, up from 141,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $61.09. About 659,289 shares traded or 1.93% up from the average. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 30/05/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Bond Terms Change; 15/03/2018 – UK says Unilever headquarters’ decision not connected to Brexit; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor unrest over UK exit; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THESE DIVISIONS – BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE, HOME CARE, AND FOODS & REFRESHMENT – WILL BE MORE EMPOWERED, WITH GREATER RESPONSIBILITY FOR MAKING LONG- TERM STRATEGIC CHOICES AND…; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 15/03/2018 – Dealbook: Unilever to Make the Netherlands Its Sole Headquarters, in Blow to Britain; 14/05/2018 – Yoga Guru’s Blitz in India Fails to Dent Unilever’s Sales Gain; 15/03/2018 – Opening Quote: Unilever’s non Brexit, GKN’s European ally; 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER’S PHILIPPINE SALES HEALTHY IN 1Q: CHAIRMAN SAYS AT ADB; 03/04/2018 – Jumbo deal for Akzo Nobel unit LBO stirs debt markets

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 5,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 157,946 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96M, up from 151,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 4.26 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,181 shares to 76,117 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 19,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,523 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,311 are held by Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd accumulated 1.41% or 718,967 shares. The Missouri-based Fincl Counselors has invested 0.71% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Pure Fincl Advsrs reported 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com holds 0.24% or 369,744 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Amer Money Management Ltd Com has invested 1.64% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company reported 31,216 shares stake. Spirit Of America Management Ny holds 0.1% or 7,350 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sun Life Fin Inc has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wendell David Incorporated invested 0.22% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Winfield invested in 0.15% or 3,235 shares. 4,164 are owned by Holderness Invs Co. Numerixs Tech Inc, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 25,306 shares.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 6,208 shares to 21,329 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 29,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,037 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

