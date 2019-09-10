Mufg Americas Holdings Raised Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding By $361,179; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Raised Church & Dwight (CHD) Holding

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 1.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp acquired 3,969 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Mufg Americas Holdings Corp holds 212,045 shares with $19.31 million value, up from 208,076 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $142.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $107.09. About 3.23 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) stake by 50.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa acquired 15,412 shares as Church & Dwight Inc (CHD)’s stock rose 2.44%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 46,032 shares with $3.28 million value, up from 30,620 last quarter. Church & Dwight Inc now has $18.50B valuation. The stock decreased 3.30% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.21. About 2.64 million shares traded or 90.10% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 150,000 shares to 104,321 valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) stake by 9,371 shares and now owns 3,253 shares. Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Church & Dwight has $82 highest and $64 lowest target. $74.67’s average target is 4.86% above currents $71.21 stock price. Church & Dwight had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, March 29. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 29 with “Market Perform”.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $84 lowest target. $112.56’s average target is 5.11% above currents $107.09 stock price. Medtronic had 16 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Raymond James. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 4. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14. Morgan Stanley maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 21 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Monday, August 19 with “Buy” rating.

