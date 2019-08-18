Mufg Americas Holdings Raised Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $597,027; Shelton Capital Management Has Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $15.13 Million

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 26,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 61,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.55M, up from 34,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – VideoCoin, The Airbnb Of Video Processing and Distribution, Passes $35MM To Take On Amazon and Google Cloud Video Services; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search, following shareholder complaints filed last month; 30/04/2018 – Augmented Reality Developer Streem Names Liz Pearce as CRO, Bringing Startup, Amazon and Google Experience; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 11/05/2018 – Amazon drops shopping ads on Google, sources say; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 15/05/2018 – Amazon is moving into blockchain with a new partnership; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BEGINNING MAY 9 THROUGH MAY 15, SHOPPERS WILL BE ABLE TO PURCHASE 20-STEM TULIP BOUQUETS AT REDUCED PRICE OF $15 IN U.S. & $18 IN CANADA; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage to promote discounts for Amazon Prime members

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 1,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 36,483 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.92M, up from 34,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Air Opts for Boeing Dreamliners in Blow to Airbus A330; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts provider KLX; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s expected win deals a fresh blow to the struggling Airbus A330neo, weeks after Hawaiian Airlines dropped an order for six Airbus jets in favor of the 787; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL 737 DELIVERIES WERE 132 UNITS; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS ALSO IN TALKS WITH BOEING BA.N FOR ADDITIONAL 777-30ER PLANES, OR COULD LEASE SECOND HAND ONES; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Calls WTO Decision ‘Landmark Ruling’; 24/05/2018 – New Boeing 777 will have folding wings; 02/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: No Change to 2018 Guidance or Capital Deployment Strategy

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 10,029 shares to 417 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 97,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,805 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

