Mufg Americas Holdings Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Boosted by $475,306 as Market Valuation Rose; As Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Stock Value Rose, Shellback Capital LP Has Raised by $10.15 Million Its Holding

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.61M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.25% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.82. About 472,661 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 3.3% of Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Expects to Open 23 New Stores in FY19; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, BUYS THREE-STORE BOOT CHAIN IN TX; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 4,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 631,487 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.93M, up from 626,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.48. About 7.60 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan head of blockchain announces new start-up; 09/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 1250 FROM DKK 1215; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SEES EQUITY-TRADING STRENGTH CONTINUING; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan sued over fees for cryptocurrency purchases; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Fintech Partnership Head to Run Crypto Strategy; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan’s Daniel Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equity markets – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK NOTES LINKED TO JPMORGAN THRESHOLD PRICE $128.73

More notable recent Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Boot Barn Stock Soared 109.3% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boot Barn +8% after earnings smasher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boot Barn announces small deal in Iowa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 10,100 shares to 69,900 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Air Group Inc by 62,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,271 shares, and cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Maxar +4.7% as J.P. Morgan starts at Overweight – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,574 shares to 38,253 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,797 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).