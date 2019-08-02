Mufg Americas Holdings Position in Blackrock (BLK) Upped by $404,796 as Share Value Declined; Tygh Capital Management Increases Holding in H&E Equipment Services (HEES)

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 32.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 80,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The institutional investor held 327,374 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 247,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in H&E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 220,298 shares traded or 2.95% up from the average. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E; 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO; 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 16/03/2018 – IN GENES T H E; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q Rev $260.5M

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 948 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 16,989 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, up from 16,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $15.73 during the last trading session, reaching $451.95. About 720,028 shares traded or 47.71% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 24/05/2018 – Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Transfer From NYSE Amer to NYSE; 17/05/2018 – Blackrock UK Smaller Companies Buys 1% Position in Microgen Plc; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK, & KYRIBA REPORT A PARTNERSHIP TO HELP OPTIMIZE LIQUI; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP; 17/05/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Half-year Report; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 09/04/2018 – LIRA WEAKNESS TO CONTINUE UNTIL RATE HIKE: BLACKROCK’S HARRISON; 17/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares; 14/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Director Declaration; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BLACKROCK’S BIGGEST STOCK-PICKING FUND INCREASED FACEBOOK FB.O HOLDINGS IN MARCH

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc (NYSE:OMN) by 165,435 shares to 366,643 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evolent Health Inc A by 128,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,852 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL).

