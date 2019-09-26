Mufg Americas Holdings Lowered Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Position; Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Shorts Down By 3.67%

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 2.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 3,295 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Mufg Americas Holdings Corp holds 112,032 shares with $29.61 million value, down from 115,327 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $126.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $287.97. About 684,162 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) had a decrease of 3.67% in short interest. KNDI’s SI was 6.92 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.67% from 7.18M shares previously. With 335,000 avg volume, 21 days are for Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s short sellers to cover KNDI’s short positions. The SI to Kandi Technologies Group Inc’s float is 18.5%. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 79,932 shares traded. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) has risen 32.17% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KNDI News: 30/03/2018 – Kandi Model K23 Production Launched by Kandi Electric Vehicles (Hainan) Co., Ltd; 10/05/2018 – Kandi Technologies Group 1Q EPS 7c; 16/03/2018 – KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC SAYS “2017 WAS STILL A CHALLENGING YEAR FOR KANDI”; 10/05/2018 – Kandi Technologies Group 1Q Rev $33.8M; 16/03/2018 – KANDI TECHNOLOGIES – IN 2017, BUSINESS “HEAVILY IMPACTED FROM CONFUSION SURROUNDING REUSABLE BATTERY EXCHANGE MODEL”; 23/05/2018 – Kandi Pure EV Models K22 and K27 with Driving Range over 200km Receive MIIT Approvals; 28/03/2018 – Kandi Technologies Unveils All-Electric SUV Geely Global Hawk EX3 in Hangzhou; 23/05/2018 – KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP – PURCHASERS OF 2 APPROVED 200-KM EV MODELS WILL BE QUALIFIED TO RECEIVE HIGHER NATIONAL & LOCAL SUBSIDIES; 16/03/2018 Kandi Technologies Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 10/05/2018 – Kandi Technologies Group Working Cap Surplus Was $50.1M as of March 31

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and commercializes electric vehicles , EV parts, and off-road vehicles in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $266.21 million. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012.

More notable recent Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kandi Vehicles Signs Purchase Framework Agreement with DGL Group for 300000 Electric Scooters and 500000 Electric Self-Balancing Scooters – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Keeping Saying â€˜Noâ€™ To Nio Stock as EV Maker has Few Catalysts to Help – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Buying Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 8 investors sold Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 7.46 million shares or 211.80% more from 2.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 2,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Bsw Wealth Prns stated it has 0.04% in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI). Invesco Limited has 160,630 shares. Jnba Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI). Oz Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) or 293,100 shares. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.03% or 117,500 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Services Advsr Incorporated accumulated 36,353 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has 11,700 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp owns 116,800 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) for 188,711 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd reported 16,280 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) for 1,000 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 5.38 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd owns 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $579,652 activity. Another trade for 137,000 shares valued at $756,240 was bought by Hu Xiaoming.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “In Michigan steel towns, tariffs meant to revive industry cost jobs – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Assessing Retail Standout Costco (COST) Stock Ahead of Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Costco Is Positioned For Solid Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports August Sales Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Costco Wholesale has $33500 highest and $23000 lowest target. $286.42’s average target is -0.54% below currents $287.97 stock price. Costco Wholesale had 22 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, September 6. Morgan Stanley maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Monday, June 3. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $23000 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. Raymond James maintained the shares of COST in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, September 6 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, May 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, July 11.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.46 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity. On Monday, April 1 the insider MEISENBACH JOHN W bought $727,935.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) stake by 6,331 shares to 9,196 valued at $716,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 3,687 shares and now owns 19,652 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Co stated it has 2,231 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Argent Tru, Tennessee-based fund reported 14,063 shares. Moreover, New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 823 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Lc holds 2.92% or 85,000 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 0.08% or 2,421 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 7,702 shares. Smith Asset Grp Limited Partnership invested in 0.88% or 99,947 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The reported 408,252 shares. Washington Trust invested 0.54% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Virginia-based London Company Of Virginia has invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.1% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Element Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 13,017 shares. Fred Alger holds 249 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.28% or 14,258 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).