Mufg Americas Holdings Increases Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD); As Masco (MAS) Stock Price Rose, Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.04 Million

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 4,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,113 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.31 million, up from 165,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $212.99. About 1.89M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Revenue from Franchised Restaurants $2.6B; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 3.02M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.77 million for 11.96 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23M and $135.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Energy Services Reu by 60,594 shares to 438,830 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,982 shares to 230,592 shares, valued at $44.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 9,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,048 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).