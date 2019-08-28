Mufg Americas Holdings Increased Its Electronic Arts (EA) Position by $557,823; Tudor Investment Et Al Lifted Position in Haemonetics (HAE) as Valuation Rose

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 5,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 63,845 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, up from 58,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $94.06. About 2.66M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) by 115.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 14,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The hedge fund held 27,729 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 12,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Haemonetics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $132.01. About 620,738 shares traded or 47.49% up from the average. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: HAEMONETICS 1Q ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ’19 REV UP 3%-5%; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 SHR $1.50 – $1.80; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30, EST. 45C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Haemonetics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAE); 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP HAE.N FY SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $937.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 06/04/2018 – FDA: HAEMONETICS RECALLS SOME LOTS OF ACRODOSE PLUS,PL SYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Acrodose PLus and PL Systems by Haemonetics: Recall – Low pH Readings for Platelets Stored in CLX HP Bag

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco accumulated 198 shares or 0% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 835,921 shares. Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 582,546 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The holds 312,497 shares. Art Llc reported 4,441 shares. Synovus Fin Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hsbc Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 282,651 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0.07% or 417,256 shares. 346,269 were reported by Natixis Advsrs Lp. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communications Ltd has invested 0.65% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Primecap Mgmt Ca has 0.07% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 989,925 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 6,460 shares. 609,035 were accumulated by Crossover V Ltd.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ICF) by 3,991 shares to 89,406 shares, valued at $9.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 44,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 639,728 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $15.90 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Lp has 0.02% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 100,637 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). 133,920 are held by Parametric Associate Llc. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 831,129 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 82,128 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp. First Citizens Financial Bank Communication stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 0.02% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 959,681 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 277,814 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Qs Ltd Liability Com invested in 62,840 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) or 38,756 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Gideon Cap Incorporated stated it has 6,040 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 6,560 shares in its portfolio.