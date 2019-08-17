Mufg Americas Holdings Holds Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ); Intel (INTC) Holding Has Raised by Berkshire Asset Management Llc

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 6,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 61,136 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72 million, up from 55,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 902,634 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 5,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 497,616 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.72 million, up from 491,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 23.33M shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – Wiwynn Demonstrates Wiwynn® Cluster Manager with NVMe over Fabric Based on Intel® Rack Scale Design at OCP US Summit; 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Rmvs Intel ‘A-1+’ Shrt-Trm Rtg Frm WatchNeg; Rtgs Affmd; 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s move beyond PC chips boosts revenues; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 09/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Intel graphics cards could see a CES 2019 unveiling; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,181 shares to 76,117 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 7,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,101 shares, and cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 57,119 are owned by Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc. Autus Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 9,565 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.12% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 241,281 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 6,144 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) reported 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Strs Ohio accumulated 0.23% or 283,879 shares. Scotia Capital reported 0.11% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Jnba Financial Advsr holds 0% or 37 shares. Three Peaks Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 14,524 shares. Howland Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 12,205 shares. Crystal Rock Cap Mgmt reported 10,675 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 7,436 shares. Moreover, Johnson Gp has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 160 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% stake. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 3,724 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 2,500 shares to 29,761 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac (NYSE:AFL) by 9,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,618 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acr Alpine Capital Research Ltd Com stated it has 285,593 shares. Crestwood Group Incorporated Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,255 shares. Colrain Limited Liability Company reported 2,955 shares stake. Davenport & Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 145,715 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Benjamin F Edwards & owns 101,913 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 37,856 shares stake. Arvest Bank & Trust Division owns 400,722 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Barbara Oil holds 2.71% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 85,000 shares. Alphamark Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 783 shares. 254,685 were reported by Novare Cap Ltd Company. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 6,486 shares. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc has 0.11% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 44,987 shares. First In holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 18,118 shares. Economic Planning Group Adv invested in 0.11% or 6,352 shares.

