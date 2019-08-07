Mufg Americas Holdings Has Upped Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake By $440,802; Last Week Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Coverage

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 8638.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp acquired 1,814 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Mufg Americas Holdings Corp holds 1,835 shares with $446,000 value, up from 21 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $21.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $212.12. About 913,818 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY

Among 2 analysts covering Grainger PLC (LON:GRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Grainger PLC had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Add” rating by Numis Securities given on Thursday, May 16. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, February 19 with “Add”. See Grainger plc (LON:GRI) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 369.00 New Target: GBX 295.00 Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 290.00 Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 290.00 Upgrade

The stock increased 0.18% or GBX 0.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 218. About 422,675 shares traded. Grainger plc (LON:GRI) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Grainger plc (LON:GRI) news was published by Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Why Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance UK” on April 08, 2019.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.33 billion GBP. The firm operates through three divisions: Residential, Development, and Funds. It has a 11.12 P/E ratio. It also provides fund management, asset management, and property management services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested in 57,083 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 896 shares. Hills Bank & Trust And Tru reported 7,114 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 70,220 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Tru accumulated 3,060 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 7,420 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Mercantile holds 3,150 shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 2,925 shares stake. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 1.04M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 4,332 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. L S Advisors Incorporated invested 0.48% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Alliancebernstein Lp has 69,608 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,915 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 57,186 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased Spdr Index Shs Fds (DWX) stake by 20,326 shares to 130,408 valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 48,728 shares and now owns 975,975 shares. Fortive Corp was reduced too.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Big Growth ETFs to Buy For the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Palo Alto Networks Welcomes Jean English as New Chief Marketing Officer – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks Completes Acquisition of Twistlock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Among 23 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Palo Alto Networks had 38 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Evercore maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 20. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. Mizuho initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.