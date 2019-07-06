Mufg Americas Holdings Has Upped Its Stake in Citigroup (C) as Share Value Rose; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Cut Holding by $1.42 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 25,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 339,478 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.12 million, up from 314,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 7.82 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Citi Back in Growth Mode in Brazil as It Leaves Retail Behind; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners- NYT; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank names Thomas Schlaus Zurich team leader; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 04/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Apr 24

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 13,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 558,056 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.05 million, down from 571,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schafer Cullen Cap Management holds 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 40,871 shares. Bessemer Secs Lc has invested 0.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pictet North America Sa reported 28,356 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 92,611 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 842,366 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP reported 43,256 shares. Gamco Et Al stated it has 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Il owns 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,030 shares. Proffitt And Goodson Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 52 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated stated it has 10,609 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 6,439 are held by Park Avenue Lc. Blb&B Advsr Lc accumulated 4,182 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora invested in 0.03% or 1,200 shares. Emory University owns 30,027 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.43% or 17.31 million shares.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CRED) by 34,848 shares to 174,653 shares, valued at $9.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 2,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,253 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Behavox Wants To Use Machine Learning To Mine Your Company’s Data And Make Employees More Efficient – Benzinga” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi gets go-ahead to delist stock in Mexico – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi joins banks toning down Q2 expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Shares for $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 9,259 shares to 227,460 shares, valued at $14.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prod & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 14,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Coombe Gary A sold $845,100 worth of stock. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M. $2.97M worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. On Friday, February 15 the insider Matthew Price sold $1.98 million. 9,910 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 26.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster & Motley reported 56,947 shares. Opus Cap Grp Incorporated Llc reported 122,002 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Ltd Liability has invested 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bonness Inc stated it has 16,400 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Capital City Trust Fl has invested 1.73% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Columbus Circle Invsts has 1.22% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 459,339 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 28,592 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 1.33% or 70,000 shares. Founders Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 85,410 shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne owns 5,377 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, California-based fund reported 3.22M shares. Osher Van De Voorde Invest has invested 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa owns 4,472 shares.