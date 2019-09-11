Mufg Americas Holdings Has Trimmed Its Position in Hologic (HOLX) by $500,064 as Share Price Rose; 1832 Asset Management LP Lifted United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $17.60 Million; Stock Rose

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 34.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 159,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 625,471 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.32 million, up from 465,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $122.4. About 3.01M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 10,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 24,548 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 34,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 1.05M shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 08/03/2018 – “Dancing with the Stars” host and cervical cancer survivor Erin Andrews fights to save lives; 08/05/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Hologic Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC GETS HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – CLARITY HD HIGH-RESOLUTION 3D IMAGING AND INTELLIGENT 2D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY GOT PMA APPROVAL FROM FDA; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods; 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: HOLOGIC RTGS UNAFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWN

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 143,210 shares to 443,300 shares, valued at $11.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 32,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,202 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $174.81 million for 18.87 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

