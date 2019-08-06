Mufg Americas Holdings Has Trimmed General Mls (GIS) Stake by $599,505; Share Price Rose; Alpine Partners Vi Has Decreased Holding in General Electric Co (GE) as Market Value Rose

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 11,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 35,189 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 46,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 3.51M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75 million, down from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.66. About 68.43 million shares traded or 35.10% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/03/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – CO, FINA ENERJI SIGNED AGREEMENT TO WORK ON POTENTIAL 8 WIND PROJECTS IN TURKEY PROVIDING UP TO 410 MW OF POWER BY DEC 31, 2020; 16/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE’S MOYO SAYS GE INTERESTED TO INVEST IN ZIMBABWE; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 12/03/2018 – General Electric axes top-executive bonuses for first time; 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDERS WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & POWER; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Profit $2.745B, Up 15%; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: TRYING TO `MANAGE DOWN’ GE CAPITAL INSURANCE EXPOSURE; 09/04/2018 – GE ‘NOT COMFORTABLE’ FINANCING 100% MERCHANT ENERGY PROJECTS; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids, sources say [21:50 GMT21 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 5,049 shares to 45,119 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $466.18 million for 17.15 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 1.73 million shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $59.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.