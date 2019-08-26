Mufg Americas Holdings Has Trimmed Amgen (AMGN) Holding By $1.36 Million; Morgan Stanley Has 0.93 Sentiment

Morgan Stanley (MS) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 327 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 353 sold and decreased their equity positions in Morgan Stanley. The hedge funds in our database now own: 1.38 billion shares, down from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Morgan Stanley in top ten equity positions decreased from 14 to 12 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 63 Reduced: 290 Increased: 244 New Position: 83.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial services and products to firms, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $66.03 billion. The companyÂ’s Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. It has a 8.73 P/E ratio. This segment also provides sales and trading services, such as sales, financing, and market-making services in equity securities and fixed income products, including foreign exchange and commodities, as well as prime brokerage services; corporate loans, commercial and residential mortgage lending, and asset-backed lending; financing for equities and commodities customers; loans to municipalities; and investments and research services.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.19 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc holds 100% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley for 404.83 million shares. Valueact Holdings L.P. owns 26.23 million shares or 12.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tegean Capital Management Llc has 8.61% invested in the company for 300,000 shares. The United Kingdom-based Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust has invested 5.92% in the stock. Focused Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 2.32 million shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Amgen Inc has $23000 highest and $20200 lowest target. $216.25’s average target is 5.54% above currents $204.89 stock price. Amgen Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $20700 target in Monday, July 15 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $20200 target in Monday, August 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Mizuho. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, June 21.

