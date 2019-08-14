Mufg Americas Holdings Has Raised Its Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $1.07 Million; Cabot Wealth Management Boosted Holding in Amgen (AMGN)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 114.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 18,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,047 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 16,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $206.12. About 5.65M shares traded or 88.54% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is Expected to Be Available to Patients Within One Week; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 6,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 61,136 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, up from 55,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $196.53. About 921,472 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38,156 shares to 5,485 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,862 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 441,208 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Ellington Mngmt Gp has invested 0.1% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 50,252 shares. Iat Reinsurance Limited has 145,000 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corp has 0.51% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 323 are held by Moody National Bank Tru Division. Twin Capital accumulated 97,467 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Bbva Compass Natl Bank reported 42,305 shares. Legacy Private Tru Communications holds 0.22% or 9,707 shares in its portfolio. Mrj Capital Inc invested in 19,365 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 140,979 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Greatmark Inv Ptnrs holds 2,013 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.61% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Highland Ltd Partnership stated it has 2,030 shares. Roberts Glore And Company Inc Il holds 6,606 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 80,291 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.09% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.09% or 208,567 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 30,374 shares. 56,041 are owned by Primecap Mngmt Ca. Rech Invsts reported 1.28M shares. Lone Pine Ltd Com stated it has 4.93 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 260,500 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 0.12% or 6,333 shares. Bamco holds 0% or 725 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 31,230 shares. Legacy Private Tru Co has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Montecito Bancshares And reported 0.12% stake.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,988 shares to 145,049 shares, valued at $40.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 48,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 975,975 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).