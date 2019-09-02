Mufg Americas Holdings Has Raised Its Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $855,823; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shares Rose While Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Lifted Stake by $501,296

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 62,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27 million, up from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 651,979 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 18,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 416,969 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.89 million, up from 398,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 8.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 02/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss AACR Highlights; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 4/2/2018, 8:00 PM; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 10,415 shares to 14,339 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 2,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,277 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lipe And Dalton holds 2.58% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 73,449 shares. Hyman Charles D has 190,915 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. D L Carlson holds 47,925 shares. Boston Research And Mgmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 111,870 were reported by Mechanics State Bank Trust Department. Bowen Hanes And has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.15% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 205,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc reported 13,656 shares. Exane Derivatives has 14,120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 2.88M shares. Meyer Handelman has invested 1.7% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Twin holds 0.49% or 206,450 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Inv reported 91,783 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt has 9,658 shares. Town Country Bancorporation Tru Dba First Bankers Tru reported 57,684 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

