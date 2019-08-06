Mufg Americas Holdings Has Raised Its Ebay (EBAY) Holding by $432,937; Oakbrook Investments Has Lowered Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $392,175

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 237.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 11,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 16,618 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $617,000, up from 4,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 7.58 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc analyzed 2,075 shares as the company's stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 168,231 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.96 million, down from 170,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $108.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $181.5. About 2.99M shares traded or 7.10% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HEFA) by 32,097 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $29.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 8,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,794 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CRED).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund has invested 0.14% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) has invested 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Allstate has invested 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Carroll Financial Inc owns 441 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Neuberger Berman Ltd Co invested in 4.69M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd owns 105,158 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.25% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 11,020 were accumulated by C M Bidwell Associate. 1,120 were reported by Qci Asset Mgmt. Element Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.16% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Sun Life Financial, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,006 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.5% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 249,804 shares.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: