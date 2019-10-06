Mufg Americas Holdings Has Increased United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake; Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Has 1.71 Sentiment

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc (MQT) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 24 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 14 trimmed and sold positions in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 5.66 million shares, down from 6.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 18 New Position: 6.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 3.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp acquired 7,116 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Mufg Americas Holdings Corp holds 241,988 shares with $24.99M value, up from 234,872 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $100.32B valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 2.28M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.5% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. for 602,705 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 1.09 million shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.2% invested in the company for 522,206 shares. The Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth Management has invested 0.14% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 75,906 shares.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $294.61 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 13.23 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.17% stake. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.17% stake. Community Natl Bank Na holds 0.34% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 17,002 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 13.65M shares. California-based Payden And Rygel has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lakeview Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 1.64% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 27,316 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt holds 5.42% or 422,041 shares. Security Trust Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,759 shares. Diligent Invsts reported 0.17% stake. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Mngmt reported 10,672 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited Com has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hall Laurie J Trustee has 1,700 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Provise Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 19,666 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Company reported 33,914 shares.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc stake by 11,732 shares to 199,302 valued at $10.58 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 4,142 shares and now owns 165,971 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

