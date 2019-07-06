Mufg Americas Holdings Has Decreased Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holding as Share Price Declined; Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holder Epoch Investment Partners Has Boosted Position by $14.41 Million as Shares Declined

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 15.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 171,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.71 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $87.42. About 4.93M shares traded or 70.92% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 99.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 5,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $90.59. About 3.23 million shares traded or 32.09% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 20/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES: COMMITTED TO SAFETY-COMFORT OF ANIMALS; 18/04/2018 – UNITED: UNIT REVENUE OUT OF GUAM TO BE POSITIVE GOING FORWARD; 14/03/2018 – DOT SAYS IT IS IN CONTACT WITH DEPT OF AGRICULTURE, THE AGENCY THAT ENFORCES ANIMAL WELFARE ACT AND HANDLES COMPLAINTS OF ALLEGED ANIMAL ABUSE; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 08/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES FEB. CAPACITY UP 3.8% :UAL US; 23/05/2018 – United Air CEO grilled over NRA discount, workers rights at annual meeting; 08/03/2018 – United Airlines beefs up board, adds new member; 14/03/2018 – UNITED SAYS ATTENDANT ‘DID NOT HEAR OR UNDERSTAND’ PASSENGER; 03/05/2018 – United Hires Former White House Press Chief in Bid to Revamp Image

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12,095 shares to 87,897 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 34,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $4.04 earnings per share, up 25.08% or $0.81 from last year’s $3.23 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 5.61 P/E if the $4.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 251.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 20,738 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,066 shares. Moreover, Nomura Incorporated has 0.22% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 648,965 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 877,104 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lansdowne Prtn (Uk) Llp has invested 13.41% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.07% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 1.32M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource reported 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Artemis Mgmt Llp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 347,189 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 20,314 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 2.24% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Avalon Ltd Llc reported 239,284 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt invested in 19,700 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Northern holds 0.05% or 2.72 million shares in its portfolio.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.01M shares to 98,180 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 34,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,213 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).