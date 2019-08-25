Mufg Americas Holdings Has Decreased Hologic (HOLX) Position By $500,064; Newlink Genetics (NLNK) Has 0.82 Sentiment

Newlink Genetics Corp (NLNK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.15, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 28 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 34 decreased and sold holdings in Newlink Genetics Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 12.32 million shares, down from 12.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Newlink Genetics Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 20 Increased: 17 New Position: 11.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased Hologic Inc (HOLX) stake by 29.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 10,418 shares as Hologic Inc (HOLX)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Mufg Americas Holdings Corp holds 24,548 shares with $1.19 million value, down from 34,966 last quarter. Hologic Inc now has $12.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.45% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $48.13. About 1.52M shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 19/04/2018 – HOLX: WOMEN TREATED W/NOVASURE HAD HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: HOLOGIC RTGS UNAFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWN; 08/05/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC LOWERING 2018 REV. GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Hologic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE® LASER FOR NON-INVASIVE BODY CONTOURING (LIPOLYSIS) OF THE BACK, INNER AND OUTER THIGHS, AND UNDER THE CHIN; 10/04/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $59.33 million. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer ; and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NewLink Genetics Corporation for 628,097 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 671,075 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust Co has 0.01% invested in the company for 2,489 shares. The New York-based A.R.T. Advisors Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 404,083 shares.

The stock decreased 9.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 453,764 shares traded or 27.31% up from the average. NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) has declined 52.80% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NLNK News: 21/03/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS CORP – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF CHAD A. JOHNSON TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – NewLink Genetics Appoints Matthew Sherman to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – NewLink Genetics Announces Presentation of Abstracts at AACR Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – NewLink Genetics Announces Final Results from Phase 2 Studies of lndoximod in Advanced Melanoma and Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer to be Presented at ASCO 2018; 10/05/2018 – Roche’s Genentech: Study of Combination of Atezolizumab and Cobimetinib Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival Compared to Regorafenib; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics: Review Follows Earlier Incyte, Merck Announcement; 01/05/2018 – NewLink Genetics Appoints Matthew L. Sherman, M.D. to Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK TO REVIEW CLINICAL PROGRAMS AFTER INCYTE’S ANNOUNCEMENT; 25/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics Announces Presentation of Abstracts at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting

Among 2 analysts covering Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hologic has $52 highest and $4800 lowest target. $50’s average target is 3.89% above currents $48.13 stock price. Hologic had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, August 5 report. Needham maintained Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Partners Ltd owns 0.08% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 167,118 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 24,260 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 480,080 shares. 56,554 were accumulated by Guggenheim Limited Com. 78,933 were reported by British Columbia Invest Mngmt. D E Shaw reported 1.30M shares. 9,100 were reported by Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp. Element Cap Management Llc reported 0.09% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 86,493 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 11,708 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has 25,004 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 2,422 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 88,098 are owned by Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 8,384 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 7,326 shares or 0% of its portfolio.