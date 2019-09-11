Mufg Americas Holdings Has Decreased Holding in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) as Stock Rose; 3M Company (MMM) Stock Price Declined While Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has Decreased Position

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $168.08. About 3.42M shares traded or 23.24% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 63.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 10,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 6,256 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253,000, down from 16,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 7.77 million shares traded or 164.10% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – GALATHEA PHASE lll TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF A STATISTICALLY-SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF EXACERBATIONS IN PATIENTS WITH COPD; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: FDA Has Granted Moxetumomab Pasudotox Priority Review Status; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Fasenra Didn’t Achieve Reduction of Exacerbations in Patients With COPD; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU FOR ADULTS W/ HYPERKALAEMIA; 24/05/2018 – BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH ASTRAZENECA; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – FULL DATA FROM ARCTIC TRIAL WILL BE PRESENTED AT A FORTHCOMING MEDICAL MEETING; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45B for 16.41 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greylin Invest Mangement Inc invested in 0.06% or 1,186 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 23,986 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 2,152 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cv Starr And Tru holds 60,000 shares. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Smith Moore And Com holds 8,654 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.22% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 116,027 shares. Brighton Jones Limited holds 7,449 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,117 shares. Acropolis Investment Limited Liability owns 0.28% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,601 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 9,119 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Mastrapasqua Asset has 35,603 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Lincoln has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

More important recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Stocks to Avoid Amid the Ongoing Trade War – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com”, Investorplace.com published: “Why the Turnaround Thesis on 3M Stock Is Gaining Credibility – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11,701 shares to 16,618 shares, valued at $617,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).