Mufg Americas Holdings Has Decreased By $531,328 Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding; EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE COMMON SHARES (HBOSF) Shorts Down By 44.44%

EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:HBOSF) had a decrease of 44.44% in short interest. HBOSF’s SI was 500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 44.44% from 900 shares previously. With 9,300 avg volume, 0 days are for EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:HBOSF)’s short sellers to cover HBOSF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0498 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 3.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 4,151 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Mufg Americas Holdings Corp holds 100,975 shares with $13.02M value, down from 105,126 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $116.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $134.94. About 7.58M shares traded or 116.41% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 23,345 shares to 202,860 valued at $52.65 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) stake by 6,582 shares and now owns 47,302 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) was raised too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Bailey Robert J.. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of stock. Shares for $1.25M were sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

