Mufg Americas Holdings Has Cut Its Home Depot (HD) Position by $1.33 Million; Principal Financial Group Has Lifted Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Position by $632,326

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp analyzed 6,982 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 230,592 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.25 million, down from 237,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $227.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $207.01. About 1.95 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 8,662 shares as the company's stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 277,734 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34 million, up from 269,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 919,191 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A invested in 85,858 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Moreover, Destination Wealth has 0.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,058 shares. Moreover, Nippon Life Investors Americas Incorporated has 1.57% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dana Investment Advsr owns 169,194 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Comm has invested 0.56% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Logan Capital Mgmt Inc holds 117,352 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 118,804 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives has 1,435 shares. Factory Mutual stated it has 590,400 shares. Oarsman Cap has invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 8,189 are held by Hbk Investments L P. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co owns 13,367 shares. Bartlett & Co Limited Company invested 0.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wealthquest holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,829 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt holds 1.89% or 11,730 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Home Depot Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on May 20, 2019

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.75 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 5,049 shares to 45,119 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 12,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

More notable recent Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Medidata (MDSO) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq" on July 24, 2019

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 4,566 shares to 152,916 shares, valued at $12.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 15,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,258 shares, and cut its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).