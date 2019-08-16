Mufg Americas Holdings Has Boosted Its American Intl Group (AIG) Position; Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ritchie Bros has $40 highest and $33.5000 lowest target. $36.17’s average target is -6.63% below currents $38.74 stock price. Ritchie Bros had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) rating on Friday, March 1. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $35 target. Bank of America maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $33.5000 target in Friday, August 9 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 4 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. See Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) latest ratings:

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 10.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp acquired 11,224 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Mufg Americas Holdings Corp holds 114,068 shares with $4.91 million value, up from 102,844 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $47.51B valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 1.60M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) stake by 3,174 shares to 91,779 valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWS) stake by 20,284 shares and now owns 67,801 shares. Dte Energy Co was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avenir has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 3.37 million were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Incorporated. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 655,585 shares. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Com reported 4,712 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Shell Asset Mngmt Com reported 128,369 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 38,014 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Mrj Inc holds 1.34% or 51,819 shares. Skba Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 355,555 shares. Argent Trust holds 0.09% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 18,882 shares. Brandes Inv Ltd Partnership owns 1.55 million shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 1,052 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Korea owns 516,632 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank stated it has 100 shares. The Switzerland-based Starr has invested 1.36% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity. Vaughan Therese M bought $51,710 worth of stock.

Among 2 analysts covering American International Group (NYSE:AIG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American International Group has $5700 highest and $48 lowest target. $52.33’s average target is -4.19% below currents $54.62 stock price. American International Group had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $48 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company has market cap of $4.21 billion. The firm operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It has a 32.55 P/E ratio. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process.

