Mufg Americas Holdings Has Boosted Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Kepos Capital LP Has Cut Ametek (AME) Stake

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 4.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp acquired 1,567 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Mufg Americas Holdings Corp holds 36,483 shares with $13.92 million value, up from 34,916 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $205.55B valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOW-ON CONTRACT COVERS FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, SUPPLY CHAIN, DATA ANALYTICS AND TRAINING SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CITES STRONG CARGO MARKET FOR 767 PRODUCTION BOOST; 27/04/2018 – BOEING NEARS DEAL TO BUY $3.7 BLN AEROSPACE PARTS COMPANY KLX – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Agrees to Buy Up to 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Planes; 02/05/2018 – BOEING’S TOP PRIORITY IS INVESTING IN INNOVATION: CEO; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices

Kepos Capital Lp decreased Ametek Inc (AME) stake by 83.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp sold 37,755 shares as Ametek Inc (AME)’s stock rose 8.89%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 7,454 shares with $618,000 value, down from 45,209 last quarter. Ametek Inc now has $20.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 1.15 million shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $480 target. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy”. DZ BANK AG downgraded the shares of BA in report on Monday, March 11 to “Sell” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $470 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11. Goldman Sachs maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by J.P. Morgan.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 17,097 shares valued at $1.35 million was made by Marecic Thomas C on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 24.10% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AME’s profit will be $234.68M for 22.09 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.