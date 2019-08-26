Mufg Americas Holdings Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $2.05 Million as Stock Value Declined; 1832 Asset Management LP Has Cut Marathon Oil (MRO) Holding by $1.17 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 48,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 975,975 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.45M, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 26.34M shares traded or 2.78% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare heart disease drug succeeded in a late-stage study; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 22/03/2018 – Back to the drawing board for Reckitt after dropping Pfizer bid

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 22.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 73,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 248,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 322,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 14.14M shares traded or 28.60% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 03/05/2018 – Libya’s NOC withholding Total’s share of Waha crude as dispute drags on; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Oil Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Marathon Oil Corporation’s (NYSE:MRO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Here’s Why Marathon Oil Stock Could Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Oil unit production costs fell to lowest ever during Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 603,785 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $133.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 249,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

