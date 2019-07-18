Mufg Americas Holdings Decreased By $315,540 Its Sealed Air New (SEE) Holding; Constellium N.V. Ordinary Shares (CSTM) Shorts Down By 5.99%

Constellium N.V. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CSTM) had a decrease of 5.99% in short interest. CSTM’s SI was 2.03M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.99% from 2.16 million shares previously. With 855,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Constellium N.V. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CSTM)’s short sellers to cover CSTM’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 124,973 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) stake by 88.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 7,012 shares as Sealed Air Corp New (SEE)’s stock declined 0.50%. The Mufg Americas Holdings Corp holds 870 shares with $40,000 value, down from 7,882 last quarter. Sealed Air Corp New now has $6.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.86. About 136,878 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium releases its 2018 Business and Sustainability Report, highlighting progress towards 2020 sustainability targets – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Asset Managementâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Constellium NV (CSTM) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. It has a 6.94 P/E ratio. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment produces rolled aluminum products, including can stock and closure stock for the beverage and food industry, and foil stock for the flexible packaging market.

Among 4 analysts covering Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Sealed Air had 6 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs downgraded Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) on Friday, February 8 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 21. The stock of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 11 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.64 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SEE’s profit will be $99.64 million for 16.74 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Sealed Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.47% EPS growth.