Mufg Americas Holdings Cut Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) as Stock Rose; As Lkq (LKQ) Shares Declined, Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Decreased Position by $7.87 Million

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 302,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 990,932 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.37M, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 2.31M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 2,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 125,176 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.85 million, down from 127,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 3.23M shares traded or 26.54% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 844,549 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 329,775 shares stake. Moors And Cabot has invested 0.54% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Kings Point Mgmt invested in 2.62% or 82,033 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt holds 2,259 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mairs Power has 2.72% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Maryland-based Burt Wealth has invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cookson Peirce And holds 0.89% or 60,812 shares in its portfolio. Northstar owns 2,143 shares. North Star Management accumulated 6,941 shares. Albion Fincl Gru Ut holds 1.41% or 62,657 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.46% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust reported 0.37% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0.17% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.5% or 4.60 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.93 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,550 shares to 272,278 shares, valued at $38.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

