Mufg Americas Holdings Cut Its Home Depot (HD) Stake by $1.33 Million; Stock Rose; Manulife Finl (MFC) Holder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased Position

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 79.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd analyzed 282,740 shares as the company's stock declined 1.26% . The hedge fund held 74,135 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 356,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $33.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.48. About 2.36M shares traded or 25.90% up from the average. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp analyzed 6,982 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 230,592 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.25M, down from 237,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $228.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $207.91. About 3.74M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.82 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New by 8,927 shares to 11,277 shares, valued at $13.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 5,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Trust Co holds 27,349 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns owns 0.19% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 21,233 shares. Lincoln Ltd Com reported 3,181 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Valley Advisers stated it has 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Samlyn Capital Limited Com owns 183,225 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Wellington Grp Inc Llp has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Alethea Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.27% or 2,000 shares. Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 6,563 shares. Waters Parkerson & Co Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 222,669 shares. Kdi Cap Ltd has invested 4.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Notis owns 1.22% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 13,153 shares. Zacks Invest Management reported 533,868 shares or 2.2% of all its holdings. Carderock Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 1.72% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Profit Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,366 shares. Eos Limited Partnership reported 0.43% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

