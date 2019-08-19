Mufg Americas Holdings Continues to Hold Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT); Baystate Wealth Management Has Upped Its Deere & Co Com (DE) Position by $639,705

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 1,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 21,953 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 20,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $379.1. About 111,235 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Effective Income Tax Rate 14.9%; 27/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Integrate its Tank Protection Technology for Testing on U.S. Army Vehicles; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Big data aids Sikorsky in improving helicopter maintenance; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 30/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Industry Team Awarded $1.4B Sustainment Contract to Support F-35 Fleet Operations; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Scores Again in U.S. Air Force B-1B Flight; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 04/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE MILITARY AIRCRAFT SALE TO GERMANY FOR ESTIMATED COST OF $1.4 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $150.7. About 287,744 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Short Deere – The Rally Was Unwarranted – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Massif Capital – Deere & Co. – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd has invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 25,200 were reported by World Asset Management. Johnson Fincl Group Inc has 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,642 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Schwerin Boyle Cap Mngmt holds 50,100 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Maverick Cap Ltd holds 13,750 shares. Diversified Tru Commerce reported 6,367 shares stake. Burns J W & invested in 1,375 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Salem Counselors Inc holds 0.02% or 1,108 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory owns 0.27% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1.01M shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Inc Or accumulated 51,171 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 222,612 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.12% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 91,754 shares. State Street Corp has 0.16% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 12.61 million shares. Natl Asset has 0.16% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 29,220 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 35,084 shares. Bollard Group Ltd Llc has 3,921 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Veritable Lp has 0.06% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Covington Cap Mgmt holds 0.31% or 16,668 shares. Moreover, Kistler has 0.12% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Gould Asset Mgmt Lc Ca invested in 810 shares. Narwhal Capital Mngmt has 0.89% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 13,592 shares. Verity Asset Inc reported 0.3% stake. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl has 0.2% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Blume Cap Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 150 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0.06% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas, a Florida-based fund reported 738 shares. Moreover, Btr Cap Management Inc has 0.28% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 4,814 shares. Becker Inc owns 827 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Lockheed Martin Surges: Is It Too Late to Buy In? – Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “After Crashes, 737 MAX Could Take Center Stage As Boeing Reports – Benzinga” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lockheed Martin Is My Favorite Defense Stock – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Presents At Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.