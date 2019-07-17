Mufg Americas Holdings Boosted Its Position in Zoetis (ZTS) as Shares Rose; Servicenow Com (NOW) Holding Maintained by Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NOW) by 24436.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 5,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,398 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 22 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $298.55. About 235,234 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 4,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,473 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 28,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $114.3. About 224,116 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Global Intermediate Credit Index (CIU) by 8,180 shares to 25,361 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,581 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $32.40 million activity. Another trade for 7,750 shares valued at $1.71 million was made by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $6.17 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, January 18. $22.01 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by CODD RONALD E F. The insider MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63M. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 261 shares. Pitcairn Com has 10,668 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 25,209 shares. Citadel owns 509,197 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 184,075 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks invested in 119,580 shares. Crestwood Capital Mgmt Lp holds 6.78% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 48,600 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 10,273 shares. The Missouri-based Amer Century Cos has invested 0.38% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Utd Capital Advisers Lc reported 28,513 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv reported 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 6,599 are held by First Citizens State Bank Trust. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Marsico Mngmt Limited Com reported 21,047 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Company stated it has 571,814 shares. 222,938 are owned by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Freestone Lc owns 0.08% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 13,457 shares. First Long Island Limited Liability Corp holds 0.95% or 73,232 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 246,140 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 713,234 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth owns 5,276 shares. 1St Source Savings Bank accumulated 7,167 shares. Moreover, Mai Capital has 0.03% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Neuberger Berman Grp Lc accumulated 2.85M shares or 0.35% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 200 shares. Jones Finance Lllp holds 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 3,176 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc owns 414 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 5,841 were reported by Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Com Ltd.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity.