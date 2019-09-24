Mufg Americas Holdings Boosted Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $848,848 as Market Value Declined; J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder American Money Management Raised Its Position by $448,107

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 2,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 38,815 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.13 million, up from 36,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $377. About 269,015 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing wins American Airlines widebody jet order; 25/04/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON PLANS FOR NEW MID-RANGE JETLINER; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA NEEDS TO LEAD MARS, DEEP-SPACE EXPLORATION; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Agrees to Acquire Parts Supplier KLX for $3.25 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Boeing skids to longest losing streak since 2016; 15/05/2018 – The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING; 28/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines to fly new Dreamliner to all Japan destinations; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO RAISE 767 OUTPUT TO 3 JETS/MO BY 2020 VS 2.5/MO; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 4,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 45,465 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, up from 41,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $118.89. About 620,464 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 25/05/2018 – SLT: EXCLUSIVE: John Shellard and Matthew Sarson to leave J.P. Morgan; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: WILL BE ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO GET WAGE GROWTH; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ECM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WU IS SAID TO BE LEAVING BANK; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Sued Over Credit Card Fees For Cryptocurrency Purchases — MarketWatch

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 50,915 shares to 50,187 shares, valued at $10.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 556,950 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Advsrs Ok reported 1,080 shares. State Bank holds 1.41% or 12,240 shares. Fort Point Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 260,020 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,565 are owned by Spinnaker. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 26,200 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,004 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc accumulated 0.59% or 6.75M shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Raymond James Trust Na reported 20,891 shares stake. Beese Fulmer Mgmt reported 36,252 shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv invested in 1,240 shares.

