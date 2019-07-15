Mufg Americas Holdings Boosted Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake by $855,823 as Stock Price Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Goodwin Daniel L Raised by $1.89 Million Its Stake

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 18,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 416,969 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.89 million, up from 398,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 2.46M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/03/2018 – The Cherry Orchard, Bristol Old Vic – a thoroughly Russian production; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers raises 2018 forecast, some sales disappoint; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers profit tops Street view, raises 2018 forecast; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL, LICENSES GRANTED TO CO TO USE YERVOY(REG) IN TRIAL WILL TERMINATE

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 487.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 2,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $205.15. About 6.17 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 18/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Review: Philips Hue Wellner lamp with Apple HomeKit; 21/05/2018 – GOOGLE COULD FACE $4.3 BILLION CLAIM IN U.K. IPHONE PRIVACY CASE – BLOOMBERG; 13/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B; 09/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that’s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sparkling juices within the AB distribution Network; 29/04/2018 – Apple expected to boost shareholder returns by at least $100bn

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 117,573 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has 1.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 3.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19.71M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 492,084 shares. Regis Mgmt reported 4,920 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt has invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Acropolis Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,112 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ironsides Asset Advisors Limited Com invested in 3,333 shares. Terril Brothers has invested 2.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beacon Capital Mngmt stated it has 921 shares. Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 10,046 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Gfs Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 109,471 shares. Florida-based Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Co has invested 2.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.73% or 2,003 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Commerce Lc has invested 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wealth Architects Lc invested in 6,286 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Beech Hill Advsrs reported 3.35% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Kazazian Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 1.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 15,747 shares. Private Asset Mngmt owns 122,514 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe has 1.16% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Asset Management holds 108,909 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Company holds 739,674 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Westend Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tortoise Investment Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 1,608 shares. Piper Jaffray & holds 88 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mairs And Power accumulated 249,356 shares. Puzo Michael J stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc owns 4,650 shares.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 7,733 shares to 231,039 shares, valued at $11.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,628 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).