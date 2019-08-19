Mueller Wtr Prods (MWA) Valuation Declined While Speece Thorson Capital Group Boosted Stake; Abrams Bison Investments Increases Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 202,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87M, up from 879,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 366,305 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Mueller Water Products To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 7 TO 9 PCT; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Be Pressured, Industry Down in April; 16/03/2018 – Mueller Water May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER 2Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TO $12.50 FROM $12; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Water Products Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MWA); 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $875.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.21 million, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $128.31. About 1.10 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Management Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Tiaa Cref Investment Management has 0.06% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 185 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan holds 0% or 5,321 shares in its portfolio. Cap Innovations Ltd Llc stated it has 5,845 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,836 shares. Research has invested 0.07% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). First National Bank owns 12,618 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp invested in 0.22% or 17,640 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Company reported 54,617 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) owns 46 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability holds 32,000 shares. New England And Management holds 0.37% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. Fruth Invest holds 1,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold MWA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 125.81 million shares or 0.44% less from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Gabelli Funds Limited has invested 0.13% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Moreover, Aperio Gp Lc has 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 88,030 shares. Thompson Investment invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Engineers Gate Manager LP invested 0.06% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Moreover, Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 13,486 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 3.22M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Fruth Invest Mgmt invested in 17,000 shares. Glenmede Co Na reported 57,257 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). 160,082 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Qci Asset Management Ny reported 7,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc invested in 0.02% or 419,130 shares.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 8,039 shares to 65,341 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 42,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,065 shares, and cut its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

