Mueller Wtr Prods (MWA) Stock Value Declined While Deprince Race & Zollo Decreased Position by $2.28 Million; Covington Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $4.05 Million as Stock Value Declined

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 228,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.66M, down from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 422,809 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONVERSION MARGIN TO RANGE BETWEEN 25 AND 30 PERCENT; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Mueller Water Products To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q EPS 6c; 08/05/2018 – Mueller Water Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MUELLER WATER TO Ba2 FROM Ba3; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.4% Position in Mueller Water; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 7 TO 9 PCT

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 28.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 68,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 309,843 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 241,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 8.65M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 65,719 shares to 275,104 shares, valued at $27.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,630 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The National Compassion Fund and Mueller Water Products announce the Aurora/Pratt Survivors’ Fund – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Good Is Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mueller Water Products to Build State-of-the-Art Foundry in Decatur, IL – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mueller Water Products Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:MWA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 22,353 shares to 133,391 shares, valued at $7.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,604 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

